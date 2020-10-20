|
France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pantin, a low-income suburb on the capital's northeastern outskirts, had shared a video on its Facebook page before the attack that vented hatred against history teacher Samuel Paty....
|
|
|
|
