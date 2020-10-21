Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump's clash with Lesley Stahl escalates long campaign against reporters

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President Trump's abrupt ending of a '60 Minutes' interview and criticism of Lesley Stahl reflect escalating campaign against reporters, moderators.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump Slams Fauci and Calls Him a ‘Disaster’ During Campaign Call

Trump Slams Fauci and Calls Him a ‘Disaster’ During Campaign Call 01:27

 President Donald Trump reportedly launched into a tirade against Doctor Anthony Fauci during an all-staff campaign call on Monday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump in Pennsylvania: US 'crushing the virus'

 Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was "crushing" the coronavirus. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Race for the White House: Trump abruptly ends 60 Minutes interview

 "You have to watch what we do to '60 Minutes.' You'll get such a kick out of it. You're going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl's not going to be..
New Zealand Herald

Hollywood's election divide: Who are Donald Trump and Joe Biden's celebrity supporters?

 Taylor Swift last night indicated that the US election is really hotting up – by putting the oven on.Ahead of the vice presidential debate between Kamala..
New Zealand Herald

Lesley Stahl Lesley Stahl American journalist

Donald Trump leaves contentious '60 Minute' interview with Lesley Stahl, goes on Twitter attack

 Trump abruptly ended his '60 Minutes' interview and skipped a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence; he also tweeted an attack on Lesley Stahl
USATODAY.com
Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself [Video]

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump sat down at the White House with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes, then abruptly ended the interview. Sources say he told the network he believed they had enough material to use.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Melania Trump Cancels Plans To Attend Tuesday Rally Due To COVID-19 [Video]

Melania Trump Cancels Plans To Attend Tuesday Rally Due To COVID-19

The First Lady is canceling her first campaign appearance in months because she is not feeling well. According to CNN, Mrs. Trump is still recovering from Covid-19. FLOTUS had been set to join..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Pres. Trump campaign asks commission to 'rethink and reissue' topics of Belmont debate [Video]

Pres. Trump campaign asks commission to 'rethink and reissue' topics of Belmont debate

President Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, released the following letter on social media in which he asks the Commission on Presidential Debates to "rethink and reissue a set of topics."

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:16Published
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump [Video]

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Threatens to Post Video of His 60 Minutes Interview Before It Airs, Claiming It Was ‘FAKE and BIASED’

 President *Donald Trump* is clearly not happy with how his interview with 60 Minutes' *Lesley Stahl* went.
Mediaite Also reported by •Business InsiderEurasia ReviewNYTimes.comUpworthy

Trump, unhappy with ‘60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl’s questions, threatens to release interview himself
Washington Post Also reported by •Just JaredDaily CallerUSATODAY.comMediaiteNewsmaxEurasia ReviewNYTimes.comUpworthy

Tweets about this