Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi crown prince in US over journalist’s murder
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The fiancée of murdered Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and a Washington-based organization accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the killing in a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court on Tuesday. Prince Mohammed and more than 20 other Saudis are named in the complaint, filed in District of Columbia federal court, lawyer Keith Harper, a partner at Jenner & Block, said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. The suit was brought on behalf of Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, and Democracy for the Arab World Now, an advocacy organization founded by Khashoggi before his death. Damages should be determined at trial, Harper said. The Saudi government’s Center for...
