Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi crown prince in US over journalist’s murder

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi crown prince in US over journalist’s murderThe fiancée of murdered Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and a Washington-based organization accused Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of ordering the killing in a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court on Tuesday. Prince Mohammed and more than 20 other Saudis are named in the complaint, filed in District of Columbia federal court, lawyer Keith Harper, a partner at Jenner & Block, said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. The suit was brought on behalf of Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, and Democracy for the Arab World Now, an advocacy organization founded by Khashoggi before his death. Damages should be determined at trial, Harper said. The Saudi government’s Center for...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince

Fiancee of slain journalist Khashoggi sues Saudi crown prince 03:55

 The fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) over the death of her husband to be.

