Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor shooting 'had nothing to do with race,' officer says in exclusive interview

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
"She didn't deserve to die," said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of three officers who fired shots during the drug raid that killed Breonna Taylor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Never Presented With Homicide Charges [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Never Presented With Homicide Charges

A juror in the Breonna Taylor case said Tuesday that prosecutors skipped a major step. Prosecutors never presented the grand jury with homicide charges against three police officers. The three officers being the ones involved in Taylor’s killing, reports HuffPost. The new allegations raise additional questions over how prosecutors handled the killing of Taylor. Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was shot by police in her own apartment in Louisville, Kentucky.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

 A grand juror who won a court fight to speak publicly about the Breonna Taylor investigation took issue Tuesday with statements by Kentucky's attorney general..
New Zealand Herald

Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Says Homicide Charges Were Not Presented

 A judge gave grand jurors in the case permission to speak publicly, a rare move that immediately led one juror to speak out.
NYTimes.com

Juror says homicide charges were not presented in Breonna Taylor case

 An anonymous juror in the Breonna Taylor case said prosecutors never gave the grand jury a chance to consider a murder charge.
CBS News

Sergeant Sergeant Military rank

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting In Exclusive Interview [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out About Fatal Shooting In Exclusive Interview

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is speaking for the first time about losing the love of his life in a hail of police bullet. It's a CBS News exclusive; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:20Published
Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker: 'I'm A Million Percent Sure' Police Didn't Identify Themselves [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker: 'I'm A Million Percent Sure' Police Didn't Identify Themselves

In an exclusive broadcast interview with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shares the details of the night she was fatally shot by police in her own home.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published
Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview With Gayle King [Video]

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview With Gayle King

In an exclusive interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is talking about the night in March that Taylor was killed by police in her home in Louisville.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Breonna Taylor grand juror says Kentucky AG did not present homicide charges

 A Kentucky grand juror said on Tuesday that the state attorney general did not present the jury a case for potential homicide charges in the killing of Breonna...
News24 Also reported by •UpworthyBBC NewsTMZ.comFOXNews.comCBS 2

Breonna Taylor shooting 'had nothing to do with race,' officer says in exclusive interview

 "She didn't deserve to die," said Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of three officers who fired shots during the drug raid that killed Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyCBS NewsFOXNews.comCBS 2

Grand Jury Wasn’t Given Option of Charging Officers With Breonna Taylor’s Death, Juror Says
TIME Also reported by •UpworthyCBS News

Tweets about this