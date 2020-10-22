|
Journalist apologises for comparing Barcelona's Fati to 'black street vendor'
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A Spanish journalist apologises after comparing Barcelona's Ansu Fati to a black street vendor in their Champions League win over Ferencvaros.
