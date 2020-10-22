Global  
 

Journalist apologises for comparing Barcelona's Fati to 'black street vendor'

BBC News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A Spanish journalist apologises after comparing Barcelona's Ansu Fati to a black street vendor in their Champions League win over Ferencvaros.
0
Ansu Fati Spanish professional footballer

Messi breaks new record in Barcelona Champions League win

 Barcelona: Lionel Messi became the first player to score in 16 consecutive Champions League seasons as he guided 10-man Barcelona to a 5-1 victory over Hungarian..
WorldNews

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

'Messi deserves everything' - Pique criticises Barca before El Clasico

 Defender Gerard Pique criticises Barcelona for their handling of Lionel Messi's contract situation, on the eve of the El Clasico against Real Madrid.
BBC News

Who are the youngsters Barca will turn to against Real Madrid?

 The current Barcelona squad looks very different to the one of household names we have come accustomed to, but how important could they prove in the first..
BBC News

'Weeks and months disappearing' for injured Hazard - Laudrup

 Former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Michael Laudrup says he is "sad for Eden Hazard" and his injury woes.
BBC News

El Clasico XI: Who is in your combined Barcelona and Real Madrid team of the decade?

 It's the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday, so who would make your combined XI of players from the last decade?
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

 AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and..
WorldNews

Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat To Shakhtar Donetsk

 Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat To Shakhtar Donetsk - originally posted on Sportslens.com Real Madrid’s recent misery continued as they suffered a shock 2-3..
WorldNews

Man City rallies for 3-1 win over Porto in Champions League

 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Lacking its typical fluency going forward, Manchester City relied on moments of individual brilliance to get its Champions League campaign..
WorldNews

Champions League: Own goal hands Liverpool away win at Ajax

 AMSTERDAM: beat 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title..
WorldNews

Ferencvárosi TC Ferencvárosi TC

Champions League: Rashford hits winner as Manchester United beat PSG

 Paris: Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital, while Barcelona..
WorldNews
Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win [Video]

Koeman frustrated by Pique red card in big Barca win

Ronald Koeman laments red card Gerard Pique received during 5-1 Champions League victory against Ferencvaros.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:51Published

