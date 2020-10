You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources #EndSARS: Nigeria says Special Anti-Robbery Squad dissolved



After days of protests against police brutality, authorities say all SARS officers will be redeployed to other police commands, formations and units. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:42 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped



Calls for abolition of notorious police unit grow as more join protests and online movement against police brutality. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Nigeria: Scores killed in #EndSARS protests, Buharu says Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that over 50 civilians have been killed in the worst violence in years. Protests first erupted in anger at the...

Deutsche Welle 1 hour ago





Tweets about this