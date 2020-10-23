Global  
 

Wales lockdown: Pubs and restaurants shut as Wales lockdown begins

BBC News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
People are told to "stay home" with all but essential shops closed as a 17-day lockdown begins.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Small business owners express concern over Wales' 'firebreak' lockdown

Small business owners express concern over Wales' 'firebreak' lockdown 01:58

 Small business owners in Powys have expressed their worry ahead of Friday'sfirebreak lockdown. Until 9 November, people in Wales are being told to stayat home while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close.Indoor and outdoor gatherings will be banned with people outside...

Scotland 48-7 Georgia: Scots warm up for Six Nations with emphatic win

 Scotland warmed up for next Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales with a comfortable 48-7 win against Georgia at Murrayfield.
BBC News
Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives” [Video]

Lockdown in Wales is a “short, sharp shock that will save people’s lives”

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said a firebreak lockdown coming into forcein Wales at 6pm on Friday is “a short, sharp shock that will save people’slives”. “The clear advice we have is that we need to act urgently now becausethe virus is moving too fast,” Mr Drakeford told a press conference inCardiff. “We have to act and have to act now.” Public Health Wales hasreported 45 deaths in people with Covid-19 this week, Mr Drakeford said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown [Video]

First Minister Drakeford announces start of lockdown

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced the start of Wales' seventeen-day lockdown. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Coronavirus: Chester drive-in movie bogged down by lockdown loos

 Movie-goers cannot cross the Welsh border to use the toilet facilities at the drive-in cinema.
BBC News

What is the future of dining out? [Video]

What is the future of dining out?

Food and family are often said to be two of India’s biggest obsessions. For many Indians, sharing a meal with family is one of the most important parts of the day, and no celebration is considered..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe [Video]

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp' [Video]

First Minister of Wales: Lockdown designed deliberately to be 'short but very sharp'

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has insisted that the “firebreak”lockdown in Wales will end on November 9 and is designed deliberately to be“short but very sharp”. He told BBC Breakfast..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Pupu Platter: Could there be a third Hawaii Covid lockdown?

 Doctors against lockdowns As Honolulu graduates to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Tier 2 of permission to operate and Hawaii welcomes back limited numbers of tourists,...
Wales Online

Facebook moderators in Dublin reportedly forced to work in office despite lockdown

Facebook moderators in Dublin reportedly forced to work in office despite lockdown Illustration by William Joel / The Verge Facebook moderators working as independent contractors in Dublin say they’re required to work in the office,...
Belfast Telegraph, Wales Online

BBC News, New Zealand Herald

