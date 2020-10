Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,219 New Coronavirus Cases, Largest One-Day Total The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting an additional 2,219 cases of coronavirus, the highest one-day

Half million COVID-19 deaths possible by February -study [NFA] The COVID-19 death toll could reach a half million in the United States by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for..

U.S. Reports Over 71,000 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day, Highest Since July More than 71,600 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the U.S. on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

