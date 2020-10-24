'A fanciful reality': Trump claims Black Lives Matter protests are violent, but the majority are peaceful

Breonna Taylor's Grand Jury Never Presented With Homicide Charges



A juror in the Breonna Taylor case said Tuesday that prosecutors skipped a major step. Prosecutors never presented the grand jury with homicide charges against three police officers. The three officers being the ones involved in Taylor’s killing, reports HuffPost. The new allegations raise additional questions over how prosecutors handled the killing of Taylor. Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was shot by police in her own apartment in Louisville, Kentucky.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970