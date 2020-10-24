Global  
 

Bills place four tight ends on COVID-19/Reserve list after TE Dawson Knox tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 24 October 2020
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19, landing him and three others in his position group on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
