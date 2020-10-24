|
Bills place four tight ends on COVID-19/Reserve list after TE Dawson Knox tests positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19, landing him and three others in his position group on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
India sees 580 more Covid deaths, lowest in 98 daysIndia had last recorded a lower daily death count on July 18, as per TOI’s database collated from official numbers released by state governments. The average..
IndiaTimes
Kansas county draws backlash after $350K in COVID relief money goes to soccer complexThe Overland Park city council plans to use funds from the federal CARES Act to purchase video cameras to stream local soccer games on the internet.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: ZEEL donates 20 ambulances, 4000 PPE kits to RajasthanChief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged of all 20 ambulances in the presence of Heath Minister Dr Raghu Sharma.
DNA
Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs bounce back to beat Buffalo BillsPatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounce back from their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
BBC News
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan monikerThe NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
USATODAY.com
No 'Thursday Night Football' NFL game for Week 6. Here's why.The Bills were supposed to be hosting the Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football" for NFL Week 6, but COVID-related schedule changes pushed it to Monday.
USATODAY.com
NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this