Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten to sue the Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards

USATODAY.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threatened to sue the Lincoln Project over two billboard ads put up in Times Square.
Jared and Ivanka threaten lawsuit over Times Square billboards

 WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for..
WorldNews

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten lawsuit over COVID billboards

 One billboard shows Trump smiling and gesturing to coronavirus death numbers in the U.S. Another features Kushner next to body bags and a quote he reportedly..
CBS News

New York City billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner draw a threatening letter.

 A lawyer for Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, her husband, called the ads defamatory and demanded their removal.
NYTimes.com

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten to sue the Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards

 Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threatened to sue the Lincoln Project over two billboard ads put up in Times Square.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmax Business Insider Upworthy WorldNews

Billboards blame Jared, Ivanka for COVID-19 response, spark legal battle

The Lincoln Project defended their play, asserting that the ads are "entirely accurate."
Jerusalem Post

Lincoln Project roasts Jared and Ivanka over billboards lawsuit threat

 'While we truly enjoy living rent free in their heads, their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Jared and Ivanka,' the group said
Haaretz Also reported by •FOXNews.com Newsmax Mediaite Daily Caller WorldNews

