Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten to sue the Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner threatened to sue the Lincoln Project over two billboard ads put up in Times Square.
Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump
Jared and Ivanka threaten lawsuit over Times Square billboardsWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for..
WorldNews
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner threaten lawsuit over COVID billboardsOne billboard shows Trump smiling and gesturing to coronavirus death numbers in the U.S. Another features Kushner next to body bags and a quote he reportedly..
CBS News
New York City billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner draw a threatening letter.A lawyer for Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, her husband, called the ads defamatory and demanded their removal.
NYTimes.com
Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump
Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City
New York pop-up store spotlights plastic wasteAt first glance, this Times Square pop-up may look like a regular grocery store, but every single item in The Plastic Bag Store is made from plastic. The..
CBS News
The Lincoln Project political action committee
A Lincoln Project ad frames a choice: a president who demeans women or one who respects them.
NYTimes.com
