Pope appoints America’s first African American cardinal, D.C.’s Wilton Gregory Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Gregory be one of the 13 cardinals in the new class, coming at a time when he is also trying to rebuild trust in an archdiocese rocked by sexual abuse cases. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this