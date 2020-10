Brett Phillips Becomes the Rays’ Latest Unlikely Hero Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Phillips may have been the last hitter the Rays wanted in a do-or-die situation in the World Series. But he delivered one of the most memorable hits in team history to win Game 4. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this