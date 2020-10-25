Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton suffers concussion on huge hit to head from Washington LB Jon Bostic

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Cowboys QB Andy Dalton had to be helped off the field after Washington's Jon Bostic leveled a hit that earned the linebacker an ejection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andy Dalton Andy Dalton American football quarterback

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones laments 'glaring difference' between Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton

 In their first game without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys fell flat. Owner Jerry Jones noticed a distinct difference in quarterback play during the loss.
USATODAY.com

Cowboys come undone, suffer blowout loss to Cardinals in first game without Dak Prescott

 From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak Prescott

 Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com

Jon Bostic Jon Bostic American football linebacker


Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

Mike McCarthy: Anonymous criticism a 'teachable moment' for Dallas Cowboys

 After the Cowboys fell to 2-4 in a blowout loss, NFL Network reported that several players had harsh criticisms of Mike McCarthy's coaching staff.
USATODAY.com

Ezekiel Elliott takes blame for fumbles, Cowboys' blowout loss: 'I want to say I'm sorry'

 Ezekiel Elliott said he let his Cowboys teammates down by losing two fumbles for the first time his career in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Despite a 38-10 loss to Cardinals, I'm still going with Dallas to beat Washington | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: Despite a 38-10 loss to Cardinals, I'm still going with Dallas to beat Washington | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal suffered through the entire Week 6 match up between his Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a poor showing from Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of his team, hear him..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published
Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD [Video]

Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD

Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Dalton starting in Dallas with the Cowboys and more. Doug feels Rodgers is a top player..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:27Published
Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal isn't worried for Andy Dalton as he plays his first game as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Cousin Sal explains to Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Jimmy Johnson on the Cowboys: ‘If that OL can protect Andy Dalton, those WRs will score a bunch of points’

Jimmy Johnson on the Cowboys: ‘If that OL can protect Andy Dalton, those WRs will score a bunch of points’ Jimmy Johnson & the FOX NFL Sunday crew break down the issues in Dallas and what the Cowboys need to improve to get back on top.
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS Sports

Cowboys QB Dalton out for game after hard hit

 Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday's game against Washington in the third quarter after taking a hard hit and did not return. Dalton, who was largely...
ESPN Also reported by •CBS Sports

‘Some type of shake-up needs to happen in Dallas in order for the Cowboys to have success’ Tony Gonzalez

‘Some type of shake-up needs to happen in Dallas in order for the Cowboys to have success’ Tony Gonzalez The Fox NFL Kickoff crew talks of the Dallas Cowboys struggles and the inevitable need for a rebuild.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this