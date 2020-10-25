Cowboys QB Andy Dalton suffers concussion on huge hit to head from Washington LB Jon Bostic

In their first game without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys fell flat. Owner Jerry Jones noticed a distinct difference in quarterback play during the loss.

From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.

Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.

After the Cowboys fell to 2-4 in a blowout loss, NFL Network reported that several players had harsh criticisms of Mike McCarthy's coaching staff.

Ezekiel Elliott said he let his Cowboys teammates down by losing two fumbles for the first time his career in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Cousin Sal: Despite a 38-10 loss to Cardinals, I'm still going with Dallas to beat Washington | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal suffered through the entire Week 6 match up between his Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a poor showing from Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott and the rest of his team, hear him.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:32 Published 5 days ago

Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD



Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Dalton starting in Dallas with the Cowboys and more. Doug feels Rodgers is a top player.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:27 Published 5 days ago