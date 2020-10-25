|
Cowboys QB Andy Dalton suffers concussion on huge hit to head from Washington LB Jon Bostic
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Cowboys QB Andy Dalton had to be helped off the field after Washington's Jon Bostic leveled a hit that earned the linebacker an ejection.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andy Dalton American football quarterback
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones laments 'glaring difference' between Dak Prescott, Andy DaltonIn their first game without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys fell flat. Owner Jerry Jones noticed a distinct difference in quarterback play during the loss.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys come undone, suffer blowout loss to Cardinals in first game without Dak PrescottFrom Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com
'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak PrescottPlaying without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com
Jon Bostic American football linebacker
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Mike McCarthy: Anonymous criticism a 'teachable moment' for Dallas CowboysAfter the Cowboys fell to 2-4 in a blowout loss, NFL Network reported that several players had harsh criticisms of Mike McCarthy's coaching staff.
USATODAY.com
Ezekiel Elliott takes blame for fumbles, Cowboys' blowout loss: 'I want to say I'm sorry'Ezekiel Elliott said he let his Cowboys teammates down by losing two fumbles for the first time his career in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this