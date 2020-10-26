Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SRH vs DC IPL 2020

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to come to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals



David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to come to winning ways as they take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals and keep themselves in the hunt of IPL 2020. Rajasthan are coming from a big.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:55 Published 4 days ago

IPL 2020: 'Wakeup call for team,' says Shreyas Iyer after five-wicket loss against KXIP



After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 5 days ago