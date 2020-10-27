|
Tanzania election: Zanzibar presidential candidate 'arrested trying to vote'
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Maalim Seif Sharif's party says he was detained at a polling station but police have not commented.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tanzania Country in East Africa
Tanzania elections: Why pop stars are hailing President MagufuliHugely popular "bongo flava" musicians are kept on a tight leash when it comes to politics.
BBC News
Tanzania's Tundu Lissu: Surviving an assassination attempt to run for presidentTanzania's Tundu Lissu, who was shot in 2017, hopes to unseat President John Magufuli.
BBC News
Tanzania President John Magufuli: The man who 'banned' coronavirusPresident John Magufuli’s idiosyncratic handling of Covid-19 has put Tanzania in the global spotlight.
BBC News
Tanzania election: Government accused of political repression
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:49Published
Zanzibar Semi-autonomous part of Tanzania
Tanzania: Presidential election campaign under way in Zanzibar
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this