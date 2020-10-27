Global  
 

Tanzania election: Zanzibar presidential candidate 'arrested trying to vote'

BBC News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Maalim Seif Sharif's party says he was detained at a polling station but police have not commented.
Tanzania Tanzania Country in East Africa

Tanzania elections: Why pop stars are hailing President Magufuli

 Hugely popular "bongo flava" musicians are kept on a tight leash when it comes to politics.
BBC News

Tanzania's Tundu Lissu: Surviving an assassination attempt to run for president

 Tanzania's Tundu Lissu, who was shot in 2017, hopes to unseat President John Magufuli.
BBC News

Tanzania President John Magufuli: The man who 'banned' coronavirus

 President John Magufuli’s idiosyncratic handling of Covid-19 has put Tanzania in the global spotlight.
BBC News
Tanzania election: Government accused of political repression [Video]

Tanzania election: Government accused of political repression

The opposition has accused Tanzania’s president of clamping down on opposition as a general election looms.

Zanzibar Zanzibar Semi-autonomous part of Tanzania

Tanzania: Presidential election campaign under way in Zanzibar [Video]

Tanzania: Presidential election campaign under way in Zanzibar

One of the main issues is the status of Zanzibar's union with mainland Tanzania.

Tanzania: Menendez Introduces Resolution Calling on Government of Tanzania To Ensure Free and Fair Elections

 [United States Senate] Washington, DC -- U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today introduced a...
allAfrica.com

Tanzania’s ‘bulldozer’ Magufuli seeks second term as opposition cries foul

 President John Magufuli is accused by his critics of turning into an ‘autocrat’ as election looms
FT.com Also reported by •BBC News

