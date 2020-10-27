Global  
 

Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?

WorldNews Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) � The setting: a rolling patch of Pennsylvania farmland, about 15 miles from the little town where �Night of the Living Dead� was filmed. The moment: Halloween season 2020, a moonlit Friday night. She strides up to the hayride and beckons you to the dimly lit tent behind her. Her eyes are hollow. �Blood� streaks her nurse�s uniform. Across her forehead is a deep, oozing wound. �This is the corona tent,� she says. �I�m Nurse Ratched. We�re gonna test you all for the corona.� On the truck, the voice of a teenage girl slices through the darkness: �I TOLD you there�d be a COVID section.� This is Cheeseman Fright Farm, one of those stylish Halloween attractions that emerge...
Halloween Halloween Holiday celebrated on October 31

Portersville, Pennsylvania Portersville, Pennsylvania Borough in Pennsylvania, United States


Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Nurse Ratched Nurse Ratched Main antagonist of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel ''One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest''

