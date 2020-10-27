|
Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?
PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) � The setting: a rolling patch of Pennsylvania farmland, about 15 miles from the little town where �Night of the Living Dead� was filmed. The moment: Halloween season 2020, a moonlit Friday night. She strides up to the hayride and beckons you to the dimly lit tent behind her. Her eyes are hollow. �Blood� streaks her nurse�s uniform. Across her forehead is a deep, oozing wound. �This is the corona tent,� she says. �I�m Nurse Ratched. We�re gonna test you all for the corona.� On the truck, the voice of a teenage girl slices through the darkness: �I TOLD you there�d be a COVID section.� This is Cheeseman Fright Farm, one of those stylish Halloween attractions that emerge...
Halloween Holiday celebrated on October 31
