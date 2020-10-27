Global  
 

Fact check: Images show Melania Trump, not a body double

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
A photo of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump has revived a conspiracy theory that the White House uses a body double for the first lady.
Trump campaign site "defaced" in apparent hack

 President Trump's campaign website briefly showed a message from someone claiming to have compromised devices belonging to Mr. Trump and his relatives.
CBS News

Melania 'repulsed' by Donald Trump, former aide Omarosa claims

 An insider close to the Trumps has made a string of sensational allegations about their marriage in a new tell-all book.Omarosa Manigault Newman first met Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Trump taunts Biden, Ocasio-Cortez in Wisconsin

 President Donald Trump held a rally in West Salem, Wisconsin, hours after state public health officials announced new highs in reported coronavirus-related..
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign 'Election Day is Today' ads removed by Facebook

 The Trump campaign tested the limits of Facebook's ban on new political ads in the last week of the 2020 election but Facebook removed them.
USATODAY.com

President Trump's Campaign Website 'Seized' by Hackers

 President Trump's campaign website was apparently "seized" by hackers claiming to have evidence of him trying to manipulate the election ... but the alleged hack..
TMZ.com

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt [Video]

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Melania Trump slams Joe Biden in blistering speech

 Melania Trump lined up squarely with her husband Tuesday on her first solo trip of the 2020 campaign, slamming Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she pushed..
New Zealand Herald

Melania Trump slashes Dems, media in speech at first solo 2020 rally in Pennsylvania

 Melania Trump doesn't give many speeches but she was prepared to unload on Joe Biden, Democrats and the media at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania [Video]

Media 'loved' Trump before 2016 -Melania

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, First Lady Melania Trump told a crowd, "before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day. Someone..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Trumps greet trick-or-treaters [Video]

Trumps greet trick-or-treaters

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have greeted trick-or-treaters. Theannual event took place at a heavily decorated White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween [Video]

'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Melania Trump Seen for First Time Since COVID-19 Diagnosis While En Route to Debate, Doesn't Wear Mask

 Melania Trump has stepped out in public for the first time since recovering from the coronavirus. The First Lady of the United States accompanied her husband,...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.comUpworthyUSATODAY.com

Melania Trump: 'Media created picture of my husband I don't recognise'

 First Lady Melania Trump makes her first solo appearance to support her husband's election campaign.
BBC News Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmaxBelfast Telegraph

First lady Melania Trump will make her first solo campaign appearance of the year in Pennsylvania a week before Election Day

 The first lady's appearance is likely aimed at connecting with suburban female voters, a demographic where her husband's support is currently lagging.
Business Insider Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsmaxBelfast Telegraph

