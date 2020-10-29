Coronavirus: Angela Merkel defends lockdown, warns of 'difficult winter' in Germany
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () With Germany heading for a month of partial lockdown, Merkel urged for solidarity in a turbulent speech in parliament. She faced vocal pushback from some lawmakers angry about being shut out of crisis talks.
France and Germany have entered into lockdowns as another wave of the coronavirus threatens to put severe strain on hospital resources. France will begin a four-week lockdown on Friday and it will last till December 1st minimum. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also announced a lockdown in Germany...
Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..