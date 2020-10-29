Global  
 

Coronavirus: Angela Merkel defends lockdown, warns of 'difficult winter' in Germany

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
With Germany heading for a month of partial lockdown, Merkel urged for solidarity in a turbulent speech in parliament. She faced vocal pushback from some lawmakers angry about being shut out of crisis talks.
