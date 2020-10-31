Global  
 

'Politically correct': Trump pokes Fox News Host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The Center for Disease Control and top health officials advise wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump to TV host Ingraham: 'Are you wearing a mask?'

 During a campaign rally in Michigan on Friday, President Donald Trump made fun of TV host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask, calling it "politically correct."

Donald Trump Jr. says recent COVID-19 deaths are 'almost nothing.' More than 20K people died this month.

 Trump Jr. stated on Fox News that he "went through the CDC data" and incorrectly found that the number of COVID-19 deaths has significantly declined.
USATODAY.com

Fox News' Bret Baier on election, son's health battle ahead of fourth open-heart surgery

 Fox News' Bret Baier says there are times his teenage son, Paul, has asked him, "Why do the other kids in my class not have to do this?"
USATODAY.com

The Fox News president and several anchors were advised to quarantine after possible virus exposure.

NYTimes.com

Laptop? Big Man? Much of Trump’s debate required a Fox News translator.

 The president’s reliance on the tropes and mythology of conservative media Thursday may have left casual viewers in need of a translator.
NYTimes.com

President Trump and Joe Biden crisscross key battlegrounds in the Midwest

 President Trump and Joe Biden ended the week by taking their campaigns to the Midwest. They both held events in Wisconsin and Minnesota, states that recent CBS..
CBS News

Biden hits Trump on COVID, faces noisy protesters

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took his campaign to Minn., where he hit President Donald Trump for comments Trump made about COVID and health care..
USATODAY.com

Trump's EPA rewrote the rules on air, water energy. Now voters face a choice on climate change issues

 Election Day will be a decision between deregulation or re-regulation. A look at Trump's rollbacks and their long term effects nationwide.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump pitches ‘back to normal’ as Joe Biden warns of tough days [Video]

President Donald Trump has dangled a promise to get a weary nation “back tonormal” as he looked to campaign past the political damage of the devastatingcoronavirus pandemic. It was a rose-tinted pitch in sharp contrast toDemocratic rival Joe Biden, who pledged to level with America about the toughdays still ahead after Tuesday’s election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published

Cruise Ships Can Get Ready to Set Sail Again, C.D.C. Says

 The C.D.C. has issued a conditional order toward certifying companies that can prove they can protect passengers and crews from the coronavirus. Actual travel by..
NYTimes.com

Will the Hardest-Hit Communities Get the Coronavirus Vaccine?

 A committee that advises the C.D.C.’s director is working on a plan to equitably distribute immunizations when they become available.
NYTimes.com
Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot [Video]

Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend. The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones. According to CNN, Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. This is Jost's first marriage. Johansson has been married twice before. Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter together.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus: Slovakia holds national test but president calls for delay

 Everyone in Slovakia over the age of 10 is to be tested for Covid - but the president is sceptical.
BBC News

Covid: When will it be over and we can do this again?

 Christmas? Spring? A return to life as we knew it could be quite a long way off.
BBC News
Biden: Trump 'has simply given up' on COVID-19 [Video]

During a campaign stop in Minnesota on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said President Trump "has simply given up" on COVID-19, and criticized him for comments he made about U.S. doctors earlier in the day.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

President Trump said some police officers who shoot unarmed suspects 'choke' like golfers [Video]

While discussing the shooting of Jacob Blake on 'The Ingraham Angle,' President Trump said some police officers who shoot unarmed suspects 'choke.'

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:53Published
Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' [Video]

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published

Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 30

Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 30 Daily Debunk Claim: Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque claimed that the Philippines has the “best” COVID-19 testing policy in Asia and “probably in the...
Polygraph.info

Tackling The COVID-19 Pandemic: The Bangladesh Case – OpEd

Tackling The COVID-19 Pandemic: The Bangladesh Case – OpEd How Bangladesh tackles the COVID-19 pandemic is a matter of significant interest to the global community for a number of reasons: Bangladesh is the 8th most...
Eurasia Review

This app can detect asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, say scientists

 Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that they say can distinguish asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from healthy individuals through...
Mid-Day


