|
Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea the previous afternoon rose to 27. Officials in the city of Izmir said 25 people were killed in coastal areas in Turkey's west, while two teenagers - a boy and a girl - died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:59Published
'I was playing at 50-60% of my capability' - Caulker on addictions & rebuilding career in TurkeySteven Caulker tells the BBC World Service about rebuilding his career in Turkey after drink and gambling addictions.
BBC News
Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubbleRescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.
BBC News
Aegean Sea Part of the Mediterranean Sea between the Greek and Anatolian peninsulas
Deadly earthquake strikes off the coast of TurkeyA powerful earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea near Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds. Holly Williams has more.
CBS News
Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islandsFourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off..
WorldNews
İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Samos Regional unit in North Aegean, Greece
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunamiA strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
New Zealand Herald
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this