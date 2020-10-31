Global  
 

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea the previous afternoon rose to 27. Officials in the city of Izmir said 25 people were killed in coastal areas in Turkey's west, while two teenagers - a boy and a girl - died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors 01:11

 Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece [Video]

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubble

 Rescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.
Deadly earthquake strikes off the coast of Turkey

 A powerful earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea near Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds. Holly Williams has more.
Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

 Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off..
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operations are underway in the city.

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake [Video]

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews

Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami

 A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece [Video]

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

