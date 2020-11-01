Global  
 

'A whole lot of hurt': Fauci angers Trump White House with dark Covid outlook

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
'A whole lot of hurt': Fauci angers Trump White House with dark Covid outlookThe US is “in for a whole lot of hurt” under the coronavirus pandemic, senior public health expert Anthony Fauci said, predicting a winter of 100,000 or more cases a day and a rising death toll. “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” Fauci told the Washington Post in a hard-hitting interview published on Saturday night, three days out from election day, immediately angering the Trump White House. “It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.” More than 9.1m cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the US and more than 230,000...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Life may not return to normal until the end of 2021, Fauci says

Life may not return to normal until the end of 2021, Fauci says 00:47

 Fauci: If things do not change 'there’s gonna be a whole lot of pain'

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

White House again goes after Fauci, Trump hits five battleground states: Live election updates

 With two days to go before Election Day, Trump is stopping in five key states, while his White House again goes after Dr. Fauci.
USATODAY.com

White House unloads on Fauci for dire warning about pandemic

 A White House spokesman attacked Fauci after he offered a stark warning for the months ahead as coronavirus infections surge.
CBS News
Fauci: U.S. headed 'in the wrong direction' [Video]

Fauci: U.S. headed 'in the wrong direction'

The White House coronavirus task force is singing a very different tune from the president, warning of a persistent and broad spread of COVID-19 in the western half of the United States. This report is produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Fauci voices support for national mask mandate

 "If we don't get one, then I would hope that the governors and the mayors do it locally, if it's not done nationally," Fauci said.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia

 Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
BBC News

Covid lockdown: 'North worth less than South' mayor claims

 North-west England politicians are angry at differences between local and national furlough rates.
BBC News
COVID-19 disrupts Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities [Video]

COVID-19 disrupts Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities

This year Mexicans will be unable to flock to cemeteries to celebrate the Day of the Dead as graveyards have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/1

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton explores how the study of grizzly bears’ hibernation may hold critical clues to advancing human..
CBS News

BCI allows law universities to conduct physical examination

 The Bar Council of India (BCI) has allowed law universities to conduct physical examination by giving an option to students, who are unable or unwilling to..
IndiaTimes

