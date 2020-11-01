|
'A whole lot of hurt': Fauci angers Trump White House with dark Covid outlook
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The US is “in for a whole lot of hurt” under the coronavirus pandemic, senior public health expert Anthony Fauci said, predicting a winter of 100,000 or more cases a day and a rising death toll. “We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” Fauci told the Washington Post in a hard-hitting interview published on Saturday night, three days out from election day, immediately angering the Trump White House. “It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.” More than 9.1m cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the US and more than 230,000...
