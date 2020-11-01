UK will not import chlorinated chicken from US, ministers say

Global  
 

Sunday, 1 November 2020
UK will not import chlorinated chicken from US, ministers sayThe government has finally vowed not to allow chlorinated chicken or hormone-fed beef on British supermarket shelves, defying demands from the US that animal welfare standards be lowered as part of a future trade deal. The international trade secretary, Liz Truss, and environment minister, George Eustice, have also revealed the government will be putting the recently established trade and agriculture commission on a statutory footing with a new amendment to the agriculture bill. “We are announcing...
