French Churches Honor Nice Attack Victims After 6 Suspects Detained
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Churches around France held Sunday services honoring three people killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice that pushed the country into high security alert, while police questioned six suspects in the case. Nice Archbishop Andre Marceau was preparing for a special nighttime service in the basilica to purify it following Thursday’s fatal knife...
