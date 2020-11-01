Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Churches Honor Nice Attack Victims After 6 Suspects Detained

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
French Churches Honor Nice Attack Victims After 6 Suspects DetainedPARIS (AP) — Churches around France held Sunday services honoring three people killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice that pushed the country into high security alert, while police questioned six suspects in the case. Nice Archbishop Andre Marceau was preparing for a special nighttime service in the basilica to purify it following Thursday’s fatal knife...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt 10:52

 Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

André Marceau André Marceau


Paris Paris Capital of France

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris [Video]

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar slam France attacks

 Actor Naseeruddin Shah, poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar, former top cop Julio Ribeiro and activists Javed Anand and Yogendra Yadav are among over a hundred prominent..
IndiaTimes

Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

 Paris: Simona Halep has tested positive for Covid-19 but the former women's tennis world number one said on...
WorldNews

France raises security alert to highest level after suspected terror attack

 City streets in France are empty as the country begins the second day of a nationwide lockdown, and grapples with another brutal attack. Authorities say a..
CBS News

Notre-Dame Basilica (Montreal) Notre-Dame Basilica (Montreal) Church in Quebec, Canada

Macron vows defiance after 'Islamist' knife attack in church kills three

 NICE: French president vowed his country would stand firm against religious extremists after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church, in the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead [Video]

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead

Assault carried out at a church in Nice comes weeks after teacher Samuel Paty was killed near Paris.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published
Nice pays tribute to victims of deadly knife attack [Video]

Nice pays tribute to victims of deadly knife attack

Mourners lit candles and prayed outside Nice's Notre Dame basilica to honour the three churchgoers were killed in a suspected terrorist attack. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
French President Emmanuel Macron stands firm after the brutal knife attack in Nice|Oneindia News [Video]

French President Emmanuel Macron stands firm after the brutal knife attack in Nice|Oneindia News

French president Emmanuel Macron has refused to give in after the horrific knife attack on Thursday. He vowed that his country would stand firm against religious extremists and won't give up on their..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France

 Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of people in custody to six as...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •News24NewsmaxUpworthyWorldNewsCNA

Knife attack in Nice, France kills at least three, wounds others

 Officials say the assailant was detained shortly after the attack. Three people were killed and several others wounded.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •News24WorldNewsDeutsche WelleCNASBS

Knife-wielding man shouts 'Allahu Akbar' before killing three in Nice; factcheck on deadly attacks in France

 Shocking and brutal attack in France: Knife-wielding man shouted "Allahu Akbar", beheaded a woman and killed two other people in Nice on Thursday.
Zee News


Tweets about this

puttin_animal

浪速のぷ～チン RT @RT_com: Third person detained in connection with #NiceTerrorAttack – reports DETAILS: https://t.co/jGcDnuavkP https://t.co/rCLQV9ENO9 2 hours ago

boston25

Boston 25 News UPDATE: A third man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday's Back Bay area shooting. https://t.co/v6LRXIA9Rf 6 hours ago

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church https://t.co/E4CJCIasaT #faith 10 hours ago

OpenMarketingTV

Tony Thijs RT @CBSNews: Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church https://t.co/CEzY9ehP3f 1 day ago

patriot_of_Amer

🇺🇸 Az Joe 🇺🇸 U.S. researcher The stabbing suspect, named Ibrahim Issaoui according to investigators, is a 21-year-old Tunisian national who ente… https://t.co/zZVLxdOqDd 1 day ago

SpartaGrrl

Spartanessa Third person detained in connection with Nice terror knife attack – reports — RT World News https://t.co/10lAlUYg8o 1 day ago

feliciaelkins48

Felica Elkins Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church https://t.co/FOmLNkNDc3 1 day ago

carrybeyond

August No Malarkey Mac RT @barrelrider684: CBS News: Third suspect arrested in connection to suspected terror attack in French church. https://t.co/9A6up1FogU vi… 1 day ago