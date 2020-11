Global Issues Web Nigel Farage to turn Brexit Party into anti-lockdown political movement https://t.co/Ac5kyEmXAL https://t.co/R6uDc12RyB 4 minutes ago Bulldog RT @monkeymark62: @Nigel_Farage Nigel you need to revive the brexit party and challenge the government ajd expand on their policies alot of… 4 hours ago Jagsy @profsked @Big_Boss_Al @Nigel_Farage @UKIP @brexitparty_uk Thank your Sir, I know who the real heroes of #UKIP… https://t.co/M2n5OXpeaL 9 hours ago Cedric Hamilton @Nigel_Farage Nigel, Hordes Of Us Followed You Rightly About BREXIT, If You're Suddenly Going To Turn Into a Loony-… https://t.co/jVKv2cvIBx 10 hours ago mte705 Those who voted for brexit party and UKIP should now realise they voted for Farage vanity project and turn there ba… https://t.co/BRPMYbTGk9 10 hours ago Leo Lion 62 @Nigel_Farage Nigel you need to revive the brexit party and challenge the government ajd expand on their policies a… https://t.co/qP4zptxt1l 10 hours ago Karen Webb @EBTMACK Nigel Farage has completely and utterly become a turn coat. I fully backed him over Brexit but when he st… https://t.co/SPtFPaH0YE 10 hours ago Unobscuresomething @MartinGarside9 @JimMFelton @Nigel_Farage Would that be the life goal that saw him, his party and his followers exp… https://t.co/GTMB0QJ87u 11 hours ago