Record fires ravage Brazil’s Amazon and Pantanal regions

Land-Grabbers And Wildcat Ranchers Are Turning The Amazon To Ash



Often likened to the world's 'lungs,' the Amazon rainforest in Brazil seems to be suffering from a bad case of smoker's cough. CNN reports that for the second year in a row, countless uncontrolled wildfires continue to rage at high levels there. Scientists are concerned that the rainforest's destruction could eventually bring the Amazon to a point of no return. Under President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, governmental measures to curb illegal fires have shown little impact.

