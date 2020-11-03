Global  
 

Holden Matthews, who burned 3 Black churches in Louisiana in 2019, sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Holden Matthews was sentenced to 300 months by a federal judge, but was given 18 months credit for the time he has already spent in jail.
