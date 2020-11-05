Global  
 

Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

WorldNews Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes chargesKosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague ......
