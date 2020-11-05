Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges
Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, a guerrilla leader during Kosovo’s war for independence, has resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague ......
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hashim Thaçi President of Kosovo
Kosovo leader Thaci resigns over war crimes chargesHe is facing accusations of torture and enforced disappearances during Kosovo's independence war.
BBC News
Kosovo partially recognised state in Southeastern Europe
Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:02Published
The Hague City and municipality in South Holland, Netherlands
Suspect in crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 tells court he 'saw no sign of missile'THE HAGUE (AFP) - A Russian suspect in the crash of flight MH17 saw no sign of the missile allegedly used to shoot down the plane, he said in a video played..
WorldNews
Turkey tensions should be dealt with at The Hague, says Cyprus' Foreign Minister
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50Published
Interview with the Dutch government’s “Climate Tsar”
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 09:04Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this