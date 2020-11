Steve Bannon Loses Lawyer After Suggesting Beheading of Fauci Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Mr. Bannon, the former adviser to President Trump, said the heads of the F.B.I. director and Dr. Anthony Fauci should be put on pikes, leading Twitter to ban one of his accounts. 👓 View full article

