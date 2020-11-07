Romaine lettuce recall 2020: Tanimura & Antle recalls single heads of romaine for possible E. coli contamination
Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling select single heads of romaine lettuce distributed across the country for possible E. Coli contamination.
