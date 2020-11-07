Global  
 

Romaine lettuce recall 2020: Tanimura & Antle recalls single heads of romaine for possible E. coli contamination

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Tanimura & Antle is voluntarily recalling select single heads of romaine lettuce distributed across the country for possible E. Coli contamination.
Tanimura & Antle


Escherichia coli Escherichia coli Gram-negative bacterium

Tanimura & Antle Voluntary Recalls Packaged Single Head Romaine Lettuce Due to Potential E. Coli 0157:H7 Contamination

 Out of an abundance of caution, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand, labeled...
