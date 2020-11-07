Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden on brink of presidency as Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims dismissed

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden on brink of presidency as Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims dismissedA top election official has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s fresh claims of voter fraud as rival Joe Biden edges closer to victory. Mr Trump launched a flurry of unsubstantiated claims on Twitter on Saturday, alleging that “bad things” happened, referring to votes being “illegally received” and insisting he has won “by a lot”. But Federal Election Commission commissioner Ellen Weintraub said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Speaking on CNN after Mr Trump’s string of tweets – which were flagged by Twitter as containing information about the election that may be “misleading” – Ms Weintraub said: “Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way. There is no evidence of any...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Further footage shows New Yorkers cheering after Biden wins the presidency

Further footage shows New Yorkers cheering after Biden wins the presidency 00:16

 Residents cheer in Harlem, New York, after Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidency, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Georgia election officials 'infuriated' by president Trump's baseless claims [Video]

Georgia election officials 'infuriated' by president Trump's baseless claims

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:46Published
Analysis: Will Republicans stick with lame-duck Trump? [Video]

Analysis: Will Republicans stick with lame-duck Trump?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:26Published

President Trump is defeated: the timeline is restored

 Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

After years of chaos, extremism, and death, Americans have chosen to remove President Donald Trump from..
The Verge

Donald Trump News Conference at 11:30 AM ET to Challenge Election Results (Live Streaming)

 Donald Trump is about to address the nation through his surrogates -- and based on what's he's already said, it will be another show of defiance in the wake of..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election

 Joe Biden has just been declared the winner of the election, and he'll become the 46th President of the United States ... this according to CNN, NBC, Fox News..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Most votes in history: Biden and Harris break records on path to victory [Video]

Most votes in history: Biden and Harris break records on path to victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:29Published

Joe Biden election victory: CNN's Van Jones breaks down in tears; Maggie Haberman, more media figures react

 The wait is finally over for election results, as Joe Biden eked out a victory Saturday as president elect, besting incumbent President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Ellen Weintraub Ellen Weintraub Member of the United States Federal Election Commission


Federal Election Commission Federal Election Commission United States independent regulatory agency that regulates federal elections

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch [Video]

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House [Video]

Celebrations in Washington, D.C. after Joe Biden beats Donald Trump to win White House

Residents in Washington, D.C. clap and cheer after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump on Saturday (November 7).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
CNN's Van Jones Shows What Biden's Victory Means [Video]

CNN's Van Jones Shows What Biden's Victory Means

CNN's Van Jones was overcome with emotion as he tried to explain what Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump meant.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published
Residents in Washington, D.C. cheer, bang pots and pans after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president [Video]

Residents in Washington, D.C. cheer, bang pots and pans after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president

Residents in Washington, D.C. bang pots and pans after Joe Biden wins the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump.This footage was taken in Logan Circle, Washington, D.C.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden's election victory could soon spell trouble for Britain's 'mini-Trump' Boris Johnson

 Downing Street may have underestimated the extent to which Biden might feel personal animosity towards Boris Johnson.
Business Insider

Biden presidency could bring difficulties for US-UK special relationship

 Boris Johnson has pledged to “work closely with whoever” is US President but Joe Biden’s election victory could present issues on Brexit and the Irish...
Belfast Telegraph

Trump is totally melting down as the presidency slips away from him

Trump is totally melting down as the presidency slips away from him As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden inches closer toward an election victory, President Donald Trump is having a complete meltdown on Twitter. Shortly...
WorldNews