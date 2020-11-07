Joe Biden on brink of presidency as Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims dismissed
A top election official has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s fresh claims of voter fraud as rival Joe Biden edges closer to victory. Mr Trump launched a flurry of unsubstantiated claims on Twitter on Saturday, alleging that “bad things” happened, referring to votes being “illegally received” and insisting he has won “by a lot”. But Federal Election Commission commissioner Ellen Weintraub said there is no evidence of voter fraud. Speaking on CNN after Mr Trump’s string of tweets – which were flagged by Twitter as containing information about the election that may be “misleading” – Ms Weintraub said: “Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way. There is no evidence of any...
