Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goodbye, Betsy DeVos

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Goodbye, Betsy DeVosThe Trump administration’s most elitist do-nothing. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVos 11th United States Secretary of Education

Family of Betsy DeVos among Michigan's biggest political donors

 A Free Press analysis of big money donations from Michigan shows much of it going to Republican-leaning political committees.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Anderson Cooper expresses 'regret' for comparing Trump to 'obese turtle'

 Anderson Cooper regretted comparing  President Donald Trump to an "obese turtle" during CNN's presidential election coverage.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

'Welcome back, America': World congratulates Joe Biden, allies and adversaries look ahead

 The world was transfixed by the U.S. election, with many happy to see Donald Trump go, and expecting a more multilateralist, fact-driven presidency.
USATODAY.com

US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holds

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Calls For In-Person Learning 'As Much As Possible' During North Texas Visit [Video]

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Calls For In-Person Learning 'As Much As Possible' During North Texas Visit

She spoke to students, parents and educators about the challenges they’re currently facing during the coronavirus pandemic and how they’re addressing them.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published
Betsy DeVos Discusses Re-Opening Of Schools At Garland Rundtable [Video]

Betsy DeVos Discusses Re-Opening Of Schools At Garland Rundtable

Betsy DeVos Discusses Re-Opening Of Schools At Garland Rundtable

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:48Published
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos In North Texas For Roundtable [Video]

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos In North Texas For Roundtable

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos In North Texas For Roundtable

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:37Published