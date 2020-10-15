Goodbye, Betsy DeVos
The Trump administration’s most elitist do-nothing. ......
Betsy DeVos 11th United States Secretary of Education
Family of Betsy DeVos among Michigan's biggest political donorsA Free Press analysis of big money donations from Michigan shows much of it going to Republican-leaning political committees.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Anderson Cooper expresses 'regret' for comparing Trump to 'obese turtle'Anderson Cooper regretted comparing President Donald Trump to an "obese turtle" during CNN's presidential election coverage.
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in USThe villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win
'Welcome back, America': World congratulates Joe Biden, allies and adversaries look aheadThe world was transfixed by the U.S. election, with many happy to see Donald Trump go, and expecting a more multilateralist, fact-driven presidency.
USATODAY.com
US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holdsPresident Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald
