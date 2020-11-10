Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman for Palestinians, dies at 65 after contracting COVID-19

euronews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

 Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Tuesday, weeks after...
FOXNews.com

Saeb Erekat, a longtime negotiator for Palestinians, has died at 65 after contracting coronavirus

 Mr Erekat is hailed as being a veteran negotiator and prominent spokesman for Palestinians for several decades.
SBS

Long-standing Palestinian spokesman Saeb Erekat dies aged 65

 Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, has died weeks after being...
Belfast Telegraph