Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman for Palestinians, dies at 65 after contracting COVID-19
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus.
Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Tuesday, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources