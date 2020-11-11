Global  
 

15 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Quit After Colleagues Expelled

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
15 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Quit After Colleagues ExpelledHours after four Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were expelled from the city's legislature, 15 of their colleagues followed through on a pledge and resigned en masse Wednesday. The dismissals of Alvin Yeung, Denis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse 01:18

 Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.

Taliban urges Biden to withdraw U.S. troops; Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign

 The Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..
CBS News
Hong Kong lawmakers resign en masse over China meddling [Video]

Hong Kong lawmakers resign en masse over China meddling

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip [Video]

Hong Kong legislators resign en masse as Beijing tightens grip

Credit: FRANCE 24 English
Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest [Video]

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest

Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national security

 Hong Kong has disqualified four opposition lawmakers after the Chinese parliament adopted a resolution authorizing the city to expel legislators deemed dangerous..
WorldNews

Pro-democracy lawmakers 'had gone too far' [Video]

Pro-democracy lawmakers 'had gone too far'

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Michael Tien says China needed to take action to allow Hong Kong's legislature to function.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate
Need2Know: Hong Kong Lawmakers Quit, F-35 Jets Sale, Tony La Russa DUI [Video]

Need2Know: Hong Kong Lawmakers Quit, F-35 Jets Sale, Tony La Russa DUI

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, November 11, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong

Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Beijing passes resolution to make ‘patriotism’ mandatory for Hong Kong lawmakers

 China’s top legislative body passed a resolution on Wednesday to make patriotism a legal requirement for Hong Kong lawmakers, according to multiple reports. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com•CBS News

Hong Kong Lawmakers Quit En Masse After China Forces Out Four Pro-Democracy Legislators

 Nineteen opposition lawmakers have resigned from their posts in a dramatic show of resistance.
Upworthy Also reported by •Newsy•CBC.ca•WorldNews•VOA News•Hindu

Four Pro-Democracy Hong Kong Lawmakers Are Disqualified

 Four pro-democracy figures were ousted from the legislature, prompting another 15 to vow to resign in solidarity, as Beijing cracks down on one of the city’s...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Newsy•CBS News•CBC.ca•WorldNews•VOA News•Hindu•Deutsche Welle