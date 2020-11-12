Global  
 

Key Boris Johnson ally resigns over promotion rift within Tory party

WorldNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Key Boris Johnson ally resigns over promotion rift within Tory partyBoris Johnson’s longest-serving aide has resigned after a power struggle between rival factions inside Downing Street. Internal tensions spilled into the public domain on Wednesday night after director of communications Lee Cain announced he would be stepping down next month after a row over whether he should be made chief of staff. Mr Cain’s resignation came after a battle between opposing factions inside the heart of government. Read More UK Covid death toll breaches 50,000 milestone More than half a million foreign workers leave UK in past year UK police investigate Qatar over terror case...
Dominic Cummings departure

Dominic Cummings departure

Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's No 10 operation has been thrown into turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10

Cabinet minister denies chaos in Number 10

Cabinet Minister Alok Sharma has denied there is chaos within Number 10 that has distracted the government from tackling the pandemic. During a Downing Street press conference, the Business Secretary said "I can tell you that all of us in Government are focused on one thing, which is protecting lives and protecting livelihoods." The rumoured turmoil inside Number 10 arose following the dramatic resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain spotted in Whitehall following resignation

Lee Cain has been spotted in Whitehall following his dramatic resignation as the Prime Minister's director of communications. He had been offered the post of chief of staff but a backlash among Tories and Mr Johnson's inner circle ultimately led him on Wednesday to announce his departure from No 10 rather than a promotion. His exit has sparked speculation that he could be followed by Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's top adviser who is seen as the most powerful figure in No 10. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Shadow Chancellor criticises government 'infighting'

Anneliese Dodds has criticised the government for focusing on "internal squabbling" rather than "sorting out the problems facing our country". Her comments come following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain amid a bitter internal power struggle in Downing Street. The Shadow Chancellor added that "this kind of infighting is really quite extraordinary at such a critical time for our country". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle?

Who are the key players in the Downing Street power struggle?

A bitter power struggle at the heart of Downing Street has spilled over intothe public eye during a crucial stage of the coronavirus pandemic. It has sofar led to the resignation of director of communications Lee Cain, and it isunlikely the turmoil has ended. Here is a look at some of the key players inthe dispute.

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Britain's Boris Johnson refers to Trump as America's 'previous president'

 As President Donald Trump refuses to concede to Joe Biden, Britain's Boris Johnson labels Trump America's 'previous president.'
Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street. There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff. "I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.

Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf

Stuxnet, Qatar, The Most Expensive Food in The World

 The success of the Stuxnet computer virus has U.S. officials asking if our own infrastructure is safe; Then, the Arab Spring is spreading, but not to Qatar. Bob..
Groupon, Qatar, Jake Barnett

 Is Groupon's swift success sustainable? Lesley Stahl speaks with CEO Andrew Mason to find out; Then, Bob Simon learns, what keeps the peace in Qatar? Also,..
US military personnel vote from Qatar base

US military personnel vote from Qatar base

Al Udeid airbase, the biggest US military base in the Gulf region, is in the middle of a multibillion-dollar upgrade.

Turkey leads boycott of French goods in Muslim countries. But how effective will it be?

Turkey leads boycott of French goods in Muslim countries. But how effective will it be?

While President Erdoğan urged people in Turkey to avoid buying them and Qatar took them off the shelves, no country has yet put an official boycott policy in place on French productsView on euronews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Serum Institute readies 40m doses of Covid vaccine under ‘at risk’ manufacturing, stockpiling licence

 In order to ensure early availability of its Covid-19 vaccine once approved, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has already manufactured 40 million doses..
Fact check: Doug Emhoff once represented Merck, but he isn't a 'big pharma' lawyer

 Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, isn't a "big pharma lawyer." And Joe Biden hasn't said he will mandate COVID vaccine.
Biden adviser floats possible lockdown to check COVID-19

 "We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages," Dr. Michael Osterholm told Yahoo! Finance.
Covid restrictions extended for one week in Northern Ireland

Covid restrictions extended for one week in Northern Ireland

Covid-19 restrictions will be extended for one week in Northern Ireland,sources said. Some areas of the locked down hospitality sectors will partlyreopen next Friday. Covid-19 restrictions will be extended for one week inNorthern Ireland, sources said. Here's a look at what restrictions will stayin place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Michigan hospital leaders sound alarms about COVID

 Hospital leaders warn that more than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Michigan, a rate that is doubling every two weeks. (Nov. 12)
 
'U-turn after U-turn': Chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives slams Prime Minister Boris Johnson

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels

PM Johnson vows to transform UK after pandemic

