Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung dies at 84
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Paul Hornung, who starred for Notre Dame in the 1950s and the Packers in the 1960s, died at age 84, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday.
Paul Hornung American football halfback, quarterback, and placekicker
Green Bay Packers National Football League franchise in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Notre Dame Fighting Irish football American athletic football program of the University of Notre Dame
