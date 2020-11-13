Global  
 

Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame legend Paul Hornung dies at 84

Paul Hornung, who starred for Notre Dame in the 1950s and the Packers in the 1960s, died at age 84, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday.
