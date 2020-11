Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ‘end engagement’ after seven years

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Jason and Olivia have reportedly split (Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their engagement after seven years. The couple started dating in November 2011, with Ted Lasso star Sudeikis proposing in January 2013. However, according to People, the pair split earlier this year, and are now co-parenting their two children, Otis Alexander, six, and Daisy Josephine, four. A source said: ‘The split happened at the beginning of the year. ‘It’s been amicable and they’ve...