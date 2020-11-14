Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

WorldNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and NicaraguaEvacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America. Forecasters say Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen to a "major hurricane" when it hits Honduras and Nicaragua on Sunday. They warn of 120mph (193km/h) winds, torrential rain and rising sea levels The region is still reeling from the effects of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches

Honduras: residents evacuate as Tropical Storm Iota approaches 02:23

 Tropical Storm Iota formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday )November 13th) and is heading west toward Honduras and Nicaragua.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Honduras Honduras Country in Central America

Hurricane Iota threatens 'catastrophic winds'

 The storm has strengthened to category five and is forecast to hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday.
BBC News

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

 Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many..
WorldNews

Tropical Storm Iota, in the Caribbean Sea, is 30th named storm of season

 Forecasters say Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras.
CBS News

Nicaragua Nicaragua Country in Central America

Hurricane Iota: Category five storm hits Nicaragua

 The category five storm hits Nicaragua less than two weeks after another devastating hurricane.
BBC News

Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua

 The 30th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season has made landfall in Nicaragua in nearly the same region that Hurricane Eta hit earlier this month. Hurricane..
CBS News
Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua [Video]

Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua

Iota exploded into a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane on Monday and was due to collide with northeastern Nicaragua overnight. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Central America Central America Geographic region in the Americas

Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America

 Hurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
CBS News
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America [Video]

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:23Published

Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America

 A fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota is sweeping over the western Caribbean and has become a very dangerous Category 4 storm early Monday as it heads for the same..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Local Nonprofit Shipping Relief Donations To Honduras Hit Hard By Eta [Video]

Local Nonprofit Shipping Relief Donations To Honduras Hit Hard By Eta

Honduras now also has to deal with Hurricane Iota.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:55Published
US veteran trying to help Honduras after Tropical Storm Eta hits [Video]

US veteran trying to help Honduras after Tropical Storm Eta hits

US veteran trying to help Honduras after Tropical Storm Eta hits

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:24Published
Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta weakens to tropical storm as it heads for US Gulf Coast after slamming Honduras and Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta brought torrential rain and strong winds to Central America as it made landfall on Tuesday (November 3), killing at least three people according to reports.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Iota expected to hit Central America as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Iota has rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America, where it's expected to make landfall as...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.comBelfast Telegraph

'Life-threatening storm surge' warning as Hurricane Iota approaches Central America

'Life-threatening storm surge' warning as Hurricane Iota approaches Central America Iota has strengthened into a "dangerous" category 4 hurricane as it heads towards Central America.
Sky News Also reported by •USATODAY.comNYTimes.comBelfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleCTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldUpworthyFOXNews.com

Iota closing in on Central America; Vamco SE Asia death toll at 67

 Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 15, 2020 Hurricane Iota is forecast to strengthen to an "extremely dangerous" Category Four by the time it makes landfall in...
Terra Daily Also reported by •UpworthyBelfast Telegraph