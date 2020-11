Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and Nicaragua

Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Evacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America . Forecasters say Tropical Storm Iota is expected to strengthen to a "major hurricane" when it hits Honduras and Nicaragua on Sunday. They warn of 120mph (193km/h) winds, torrential rain and rising sea levels The region is still reeling from the effects of...