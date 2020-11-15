Soumitra Chatterjee: India acting legend dies, aged 85

Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19



Home Minister Amit Shah on November 06 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee by saying All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work in the state. He said, "Trinamool didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19 and flood relief work... They have made three sets of laws in the state - one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali." "West Bengal leads in the country when it comes to the killing of political workers. In last one year, 100 BJP workers have been killed, but what action has been taken?" he asked. HM is on a two-day visit to WB, and today is the last day of his visit in the state.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970