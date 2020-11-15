Global  
 

Soumitra Chatterjee: India acting legend dies, aged 85

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Soumitra Chatterjee: India acting legend dies, aged 85Legendary Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee, famed for his work with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray, has died from Covid complications. The 85-year-old actor was admitted to hospital in Kolkata city on 6 October after he tested positive for the virus. He will be mourned by fans and critics who avidly followed his six-decade-long career in Bengali language films. Chatterjee, who starred in more than 300 movies, was also an accomplished playwright, theatre actor and poet. He tested negative a few weeks after he was admitted to hospital but his condition soon deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator in the last week of October. He died on Monday morning. Chatterjee was perhaps best-known...
