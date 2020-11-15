Soumitra Chatterjee: India acting legend dies, aged 85
Legendary Indian actor Soumitra Chatterjee, famed for his work with Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray, has died from Covid complications. The 85-year-old actor was admitted to hospital in Kolkata city on 6 October after he tested positive for the virus. He will be mourned by fans and critics who avidly followed his six-decade-long career in Bengali language films. Chatterjee, who starred in more than 300 movies, was also an accomplished playwright, theatre actor and poet. He tested negative a few weeks after he was admitted to hospital but his condition soon deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator in the last week of October. He died on Monday morning. Chatterjee was perhaps best-known...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Soumitra Chatterjee Indian actor
Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
India acting legend Soumitra Chatterjee diesChatterjee, famed for his work with Oscar-winning Indian director Satyajit Ray, died of Covid complications.
BBC News
EJ Espresso: Telangana rain fury; Gurugram to get its own 'Air Lab'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:39Published
Satyajit Ray Indian author, poet, composer, lyricist, filmmaker
Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Shopkeepers facing losses as COVID-19 hits Diwali
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
The holidays will be extra hard for kids. How to maintain magic of rituals amid COVID-19.One thing is for certain: This year the holidays will be different and undoubtedly memorable. So how can we help our children adjust and feel joy?
USATODAY.com
Covid-19: Normal life back next winter, says vaccine creatorThe impact of a new coronavirus vaccine will not kick in until summer, says Prof Ugur Sahin.
BBC News
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting Covid-19Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital,..
IndiaTimes
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
Eddie Hassell, "The Kids Are All Right" actor, killed in TexasThe 30-year-old was best known for his roles in the Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC series "Surface."
CBS News
Olivia Colman to star in Irish feel-good film ‘Joyride’Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman is all set to play the lead character in an Irish feel-good film ‘Joyride,’ which marks the first dramatic feature from..
WorldNews
Sophia Loren on "The Life Ahead"After a 10-year break from acting, the Academy Award-winner returns with a standout performance in a new Netflix film, directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti
CBS News
Kolkata Formerly Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India
Kali Puja: Devotees offer prayers in Kolkata
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Kolkata shopkeepers face losses amid COVID-hit festive season
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
Bengali language Indo-Aryan language mainly spoken in Bangladesh and India
Shah slams Mamata, says TMC chief didn't shy away from corruption even during COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
PM Modi attends commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:06Published