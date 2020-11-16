Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Megan Is Missing' director issues warning after 'traumatizing' film goes viral on TikTok

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Michael Goi, the director of the 2011 film "Megan Is Missing," is warning viewers about the film after it went viral on the video sharing app TikTok.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

Jack Black Pulls Off Hilarious 'WAP' Challenge in Red Speedo

 Jack Black's the hero 2020 needed ... getting down to the "WAP" challenge that'll make Cardi B proud. The "Tropic Thunder" star threw on nothing but a red Speedo..
TMZ.com
TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now [Video]

TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now

In a formal government notice issued on Thursday, the Commerce Department said it would not enforce Trump's executive order against TikTok.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Is TikTok a harmless app or a threat to U.S. security?

 It's billed itself as "the last sunny corner on the internet," but is TikTok really a tool for China to obtain troves of data on Americans? Bill Whitaker..
CBS News

Michael Goi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Instant Dreams Documentary movie [Video]

Instant Dreams Documentary movie

Instant Dreams Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Instant Dreams is a feature documentary about the fascination and love for Polaroids. When Polaroid announced the end of instant film in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published
Director K Hussain announces new gangster drama 'Bombay 5' [Video]

Director K Hussain announces new gangster drama 'Bombay 5'

Director K Hussain Naqvi has announced his new movie starring Ashmit Patel. Titled 'Bombay 5', the gangster drama will feature Big Boss fame Somi Khan as the leading lady. The film is being dubbed as..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Song Lang Movie - LGBT Romance from Vietnam [Video]

Song Lang Movie - LGBT Romance from Vietnam

Song Lang (2018) Official Trailer | LGBT Romance Movie | Vietnamese Film - Plot synopsis: Set in 1980s Saigon, SONG LANG is a gritty underworld noir hiding a tender, romantic heart. At the film’s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

'Megan Is Missing' director issues warning after 'traumatizing' film goes viral on TikTok

 Michael Goi, the director of the 2011 film "Megan Is Missing," is warning viewers about the film after it went viral on the video sharing app TikTok.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournals

11/15/2020: The 44th President, TikTok

 Barack Obama on his book, President Trump, George Floyd, the divisions in the country, and more; And, is TikTok a harmless app or a threat to U.S. security?
CBS News

TikTok ban delayed by US government

 The US ban on TikTok has been delayed by Donald Trump’s administration, a last-minute reprieve for the Chinese owned video-sharing app. TikTok had been due to...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •WorldNews