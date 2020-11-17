'In the hands of God:' Central America bears brunt of powerful hurricane Iota
PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (Reuters) - Hurricane Iota sent zinc roofing flying into the streets, toppled electricity poles and flayed palm trees as its core approached a remote Central American coast on Tuesday, the second giant storm to tear at the area this month. Iota reached northeastern Nicaragua late on Monday with sustained winds of nearly 155 miles per hour (250 kmh). It is expected to weaken after moving westward into neighboring Honduras, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Puerto Cabezas, still partly flooded and strewn with...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nicaragua Country in Central America
Powerful Hurricane Iota roars ashore in NicaraguaHurricane Iota has roared onto Nicaragua's Caribbean coast as a dangerous Category 4 storm on Monday, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit land along..
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Iota: Category five storm hits NicaraguaThe category five storm hits Nicaragua less than two weeks after another devastating hurricane.
BBC News
Category 5 Hurricane Iota makes landfall in NicaraguaThe 30th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season has made landfall in Nicaragua in nearly the same region that Hurricane Eta hit earlier this month. Hurricane..
CBS News
Iota strengthens to Category 5, heads to Nicaragua
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Central America Geographic region in the Americas
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central AmericaHurricane Iota rapidly strengthened Monday local time into a Category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane Iota upgraded to Category 5 storm as it nears Central AmericaA fast-strengthening Hurricane Iota intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm as it swept over the western Caribbean. The storm was approaching..
CBS News
Hurricane Iota powers up in new threat to Central America
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:23Published
Puerto Cabezas Municipality in North Caribbean Coast Autonomous Region, Nicaragua
Nicaraguans ask for humanitarian aid after the devastation of Hurricane Eta
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Seven dead in North Carolina floods
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:51Published
Tampa Bay warned of potentially deadly flooding as Eta hits landNational Hurricane Center says the season's 28th named storm made landfall early Thursday near Cedar Key, Florida.
CBS News
Tropical Storm Eta targets Florida west coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11Published
Honduras Country in Central America
Hurricane Iota threatens 'catastrophic winds'The storm has strengthened to category five and is forecast to hit Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday.
BBC News
Biden’s Foolish Immigration PrioritiesJoe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many..
WorldNews
Tropical Storm Iota, in the Caribbean Sea, is 30th named storm of seasonForecasters say Iota could bring dangerous wind, storm surge and as much as 30 inches of rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras.
CBS News
Storm Iota: Preparations under way in Honduras and NicaraguaEvacuations of coastal areas of Honduras are under way as a second hurricane in as many weeks is forecast to hit Central America. Forecasters say Tropical Storm..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources