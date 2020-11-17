Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq
The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a report. A US official confirmed the Trump administration’s plan of troop drawdown on Monday to National Public Radio (MPR), which is an American media organization based in Washington, DC. The news comes after a change of leadership at the Pentagon, where Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was fired by Trump last week. Esper was reportedly against the troop drawdown from Afghanistan. According to CNN, he sent a classified memo earlier this month to the White House asserting that it was the unanimous recommendation of the chain of military...
