Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and IraqThe outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a report. A US official confirmed the Trump administration’s plan of troop drawdown on Monday to National Public Radio (MPR), which is an American media organization based in Washington, DC. The news comes after a change of leadership at the Pentagon, where Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was fired by Trump last week. Esper was reportedly against the troop drawdown from Afghanistan. According to CNN, he sent a classified memo earlier this month to the White House asserting that it was the unanimous recommendation of the chain of military...
News video: Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down 00:34

 The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and 2,500 in Iraq by Jan 15. US military commanders expect President Donald Trump to issue a formal order...

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey at the White House

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey. CBS News'..
Biden says his team is already talking with the Trump administration

 The president-elect said talks are already underway, after the GSA gave the green light.
Trump administration allows Biden transition to begin

 More than two weeks after the 2020 election was projected for President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump administration is allowing the official transition process to..
Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going [Video]

Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going

President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is now being routed to Trump's newly-established leadership PAC, Save America, up to $5000. Anything over $5000 goes to Trump's Recount Account. Also, 25% of all donations go to the Republican National Committee.

Dow Jones hits milestone 30,000 points as Trump signals exit from White House

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 30,000 points for the first time in the history of the blue-chip index. Stocks pushed higher as Pennsylvania certified..
Owaisi hits back at Telangana BJP Prez over latter's 'surgical strike in old Hyderabad' remark [Video]

Owaisi hits back at Telangana BJP Prez over latter's 'surgical strike in old Hyderabad' remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 24 hit back at Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on his remark, saying, "We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Owaisi said, "BJP leader said that if they win elections (GHMC) then they'll do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?" Earlier, Telangana BJP Pres said, "TRS and AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls."

Injured military dog Kuno given 'animal Victoria cross'

 Kuno lost a paw after being hit by bullets in Afghanistan and is now being honoured for his bravery.
EU, other donors step up with funds to help Afghanistan

 GENEVA (AP) — The European Union and other donors offered new funding for Afghanistan on Tuesday, as a U.N. official declared now is “not the time to walk..
Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid [Video]

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Pentagon begins transition to Biden administration

 The official managing the Pentagon's transition work with President-elect Joe Biden's landing team said that the first meeting was held virtually on Tuesday..
Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition

 (CNN)Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden, has been put in charge of the Pentagon transition..
Why Trump’s Pentagon reshuffle is unlikely to raise the China war risk

WorldNews

Military Judge in U.S. Held Court by Video Link to Guantánamo Bay

 The Pentagon staged its first “Zoom Court” linking the courtroom at Guantánamo Bay to a secret location in the United States for a classified hearing in a..
Pentagon to reduce troop levels to 2,500 in Afghanistan and Iraq

 The Pentagon is reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each, which is a drawdown of about 2,000 in Afghanistan and 500 in Iraq. David..
Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq [Video]

Trump to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

[NFA] President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday, stopping short of a full withdrawal from America's longest war. Colette Luke has the latest.

Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper [Video]

Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

Trump and Secretary Mark Esper had clashed in recent months, most notably over Trump's threat to use active duty troops to suppress street protests over racial injustice in the United States during the summer. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson [Video]

Our relations with India go beyond political parties: US State Dept Spokesperson

After the conclusion of 2+2 dialogue between India and US in New Delhi, the Spokesperson for US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, said the India-US relations go beyond political parties and that the bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Washington DC will remain important irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections. "It's incredibly important for Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper to go to India, and have this 2+2 (dialogue). Our relationship between the United States and India has been around for very long time and will be around for decades and much longer in the future. The relationship goes beyond political parties...We believe that the values that bind us together will be important for whoever wins this presidential election," Ortagus told ANI on October 28.

Facebook tweaked the News Feed to highlight more mainstream news sources for the election

Facebook, in the days after the US election, decided that an uptick in viral misinformation related to..
Scientists Discover Outer Space Isn't Pitch Black After All

 Researchers with NASA's New Horizons say they've finally been able to determine if space is truly black. The group has posted their work online, and it will soon..
Why the Trump campaign continues to fight election results despite court losses

 President Trump is still refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, even as his efforts to delay the certification of..
Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents [Video]

Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents

Seth Rich was a Democratic National Committee staffer who was killed in July 2016, in Washington, D.C. Following his death, the Fox News Network and several of its personalities peddled a baseless conspiracy theory about the likely motivation for the homicide. According to Business Insider, Fox News said Rich may have been murdered in retribution for sharing internal DNC emails with Wikileaks.

Cautious Americans weigh Thanksgiving risk [Video]

Cautious Americans weigh Thanksgiving risk

Although fewer in number than last year, U.S. travelers - some with negative COVID-19 test results - were flocking to airports, train stations and highways ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, against the advice of U.S. health experts. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Virus resurgence closes US museums, National Zoo

 The Smithsonian Institution's National Zoo and museums have closed once again amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the Washington D.C. area. (November..
AP Top Stories Nov. 23 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, Nov. 23: Biden looks to Obama veterans for key staff picks; States move ahead with election certifications; GM to recall 7..
GM abandons Trump’s war against California’s pollution powers

 US President Donald Trump speaks with General Motors CEO Mary Barra during a meeting with automobile industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in..
Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs [Video]

Vaccines, Biden drive Dow, S&P to record highs

U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the Dow breached the 30,000 level for the first time, as investors anticipated a 2021 economic recovery thanks to coronavirus vaccine progress and the formal clearance for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at White House

 In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump offered a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys at the White House. (Nov. 24)
 
Biden Transition Can Formally Begin [Video]

Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent [Video]

Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent

As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump..

Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic' [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's "totally asymptomatic" after having tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. To pass the time, Trump Jr. reached..

Melania Trump forbidden from lighting the White House in rainbow colours for Pride Month

 Melania Trump wanted to light the White House up in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride Month, but she was forbidden from doing so, according to two Republican...
CDC ready for Biden transition: 'This is what we've been waiting for'

 Leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, beset by a Trump White House that was harshly critical of the agency's...
Extra Extra: A Preview Of This Year's Thanksgiving Day Pandemic Parade

Extra Extra: A Preview Of This Year's Thanksgiving Day Pandemic Parade Because someone has to get Trump to leave the White House, check out today's end-of-day links: quarantining recommendations, Grammy nominations, Chappelle vs....
