Hurricane Iota brings down comms of Providencia island as president arrives with aid Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Colombian President Iván Duque landed in the San Andrés archipelago Tuesday to deliver humanitarian aid in the wake of Hurricane Iota. 👓 View full article

