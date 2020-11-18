US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy
The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
Pompeo's farewell tour: US envoy to visit Golan Heights, West Bank settlement
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:20Published
Pompeo foreign tour in Turkey: US diplomat skips Ankara
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55Published
Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting giftJERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross borderA federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to stop expelling immigrant children who cross the southern border alone, halting a policy that has..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani panned after performance in Pennsylvania caseWith Donald Trump's post-election legal challenges in disarray, yesterday the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, took matters into his own..
New Zealand Herald
Judge Halts ‘Public Health’ Expulsions of Children at the BorderA federal judge ruled Wednesday that a public health emergency decree did not give the Trump administration authority to expel unaccompanied children before they..
NYTimes.com
68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36Published
Republican senators criticize Trump's firing of Christopher KrebsTrump fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs on Tuesday after his agency said the 2020 election was secure.
CBS News
United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department
Here’s How Biden Plans to Move Fast With a ‘Climate Administration'President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will embed climate policy throughout his government, not only in environmental agencies but in departments like justice,..
NYTimes.com
Biden Plans to Move Fast With a ‘Climate Administration’. Here’s How.President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will embed climate policy throughout his government, not only in environmental agencies but in departments like justice,..
NYTimes.com
U.S. budget deficit hits $3.1 trillion
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources