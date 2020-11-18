Global  
 

US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategyThe United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on...
Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results [Video]

As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results

Thousands formed a live chain in Tbilisi holding a huge Georgian national flag and posters saying: ‘USA – Thanks for supporting our liberty!’

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published
Pompeo's farewell tour: US envoy to visit Golan Heights, West Bank settlement [Video]

Pompeo's farewell tour: US envoy to visit Golan Heights, West Bank settlement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:20Published
Pompeo foreign tour in Turkey: US diplomat skips Ankara [Video]

Pompeo foreign tour in Turkey: US diplomat skips Ankara

Ahead of his visit to Istanbul, Pompeo told the French press he agreed with the French president that Turkey's recent actions have been very aggressive.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published

Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border

 A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to stop expelling immigrant children who cross the southern border alone, halting a policy that has..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani panned after performance in Pennsylvania case

 With Donald Trump's post-election legal challenges in disarray, yesterday the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, took matters into his own..
New Zealand Herald

Judge Halts ‘Public Health’ Expulsions of Children at the Border

 A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a public health emergency decree did not give the Trump administration authority to expel unaccompanied children before they..
NYTimes.com
68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’ [Video]

68% of Republicans concerned election was ‘rigged’

[NFA] Sixty-eight percent of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

Republican senators criticize Trump's firing of Christopher Krebs

 Trump fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs on Tuesday after his agency said the 2020 election was secure.
CBS News

United States Department of the Treasury United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department

Here’s How Biden Plans to Move Fast With a ‘Climate Administration'

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will embed climate policy throughout his government, not only in environmental agencies but in departments like justice,..
NYTimes.com

Biden Plans to Move Fast With a ‘Climate Administration’. Here’s How.

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will embed climate policy throughout his government, not only in environmental agencies but in departments like justice,..
NYTimes.com
U.S. budget deficit hits $3.1 trillion [Video]

U.S. budget deficit hits $3.1 trillion

The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to the massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

