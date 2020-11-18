Turkish parliament approves peacekeepers for Azerbaijan

Global  
 

Turkish parliament approves peacekeepers for AzerbaijanTurkey’s parliament on Tuesday granted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government permission to deploy peacekeepers to Azerbaijan to monitor a ceasefire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia that aims to end the conflict in the region. In a show of hands, legislators voted in favour of a one-year mandate allowing the government to send troops to Azerbaijan, where they would observe possible violations of the truce from a joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre. The ceasefire ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Mr Erdogan’s government...
