Turkish parliament approves peacekeepers for Azerbaijan

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Turkey’s parliament on Tuesday granted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ’s government permission to deploy peacekeepers to Azerbaijan to monitor a ceasefire deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia that aims to end the conflict in the region. In a show of hands, legislators voted in favour of a one-year mandate allowing the government to send troops to Azerbaijan, where they would observe possible violations of the truce from a joint Turkish -Russian monitoring centre. The ceasefire ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Mr Erdogan’s government...