Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn



Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.

