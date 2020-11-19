Global  
 

Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020
Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisisFormer Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on Jeremy Corbyn to make a full “no...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip 00:56

 Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Gordon Brown Gordon Brown Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2007 to 2010

Gordon Brown: ‘We’ve got to reform the UK constitution’ [Video]

Gordon Brown: ‘We’ve got to reform the UK constitution’

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has stressed the need to reform the UK constitution so people feel that they are “a part of something bigger than just their regions and themselves”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

World poverty rising as rich nations call in debt amid Covid, warns Gordon Brown

 It is being called the “great reversal”. After decades of progress, the international goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 is in jeopardy, Gordon..
WorldNews

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn [Video]

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party [Video]

Corbyn refused Labour whip after reinstatement to party

Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

UK's Labour roiled by feud over anti-Semitism and Corbyn

 The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party said Wednesday that he won't readmit ex-Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn to the party's parliamentary caucus,..
WorldNews

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from [Video]

Starmer presses PM on where defence funding will come from

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson’s £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn will not have Labour whip restored, Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not restore the whip to hispredecessor Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir said his predecessor “undermined” work inrestoring trust and confidence in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’ [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn 'to be readmitted to Labour Party’

Jeremy Corbyn will be readmitted to Labour weeks after he was suspended forsaying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”,PA understands. A source close to the former..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release [Video]

John McDonnell calls for unity following anti-Semitism report release

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for unity in the LabourParty after the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn following his comments on therelease of the anti-Semitism report. Mr McDonnell's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Labour in turmoil as Corbyn’s allies campaign for party whip to be restored

 Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to block Jeremy Corbyn from sitting as a Labour MP despite his readmission as a party member has reignited the civil war on the...
Belfast Telegraph

Starmer risked reigniting factional civil war after blocking Corbyn from sitting as Labour MP

 When Sir Keir Starmer was elected Labour leader he said his aim was to unify his party and rebuild trust with the Jewish community.
Sky News

Corbyn reinstated to UK Labour after anti-Semitism suspension

 Labour has been grappling with allegations that anti-Semitism was allowed to fester under the leadership of Corbyn, a long-time supporter of Palestinians and a...
The Age Also reported by Sky News, euronews, Belfast Telegraph, Jerusalem Post, BBC News, WorldNews