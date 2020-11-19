Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has stressed the need to reform the UK constitution so people feel that they are “a part of something bigger than just their regions and themselves”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm.
Jeremy Corbyn has been reinstated as a member of the Labour Party but the former leader will not be allowed to represent the party as an MP in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Boris Johnson's £16.5 billion pound military investment, but has pressed the PM on where the money will come from. Report by Patelr.