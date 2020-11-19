Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Japan’s daily virus cases surge past previous record high

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Japan’s daily virus cases surge past previous record highTOKYO (AP) — Japan’s number of reported coronavirus infections hit a record high Thursday, and the prime minister urged maximum caution but stopped short of calling for restrictions on travel or business. The Health Ministry reported 2,179 new cases, the first time Japan has seen more than 2,000 new daily cases since the pandemic began. The previous high for new cases was 1,723 on Nov. 14. Compared to many other countries, Japan has done well with its efforts to combat the virus, reporting 122,966 infections, with 1,922 deaths, since the pandemic began. But it has seen an uptick in cases...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News

Covid-19: WHO records highest 1-day spike of 6.6 Lakh cases across the world | Oneindia News 01:24

 As the world battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, another grim milestone breached. The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard on Sunday showed a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases over the weekend. The WHO's figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term

Athletes’ Village needs to be ‘safest place in Tokyo’ - IOC’s Coates [Video]

Athletes’ Village needs to be ‘safest place in Tokyo’ - IOC’s Coates

The International Olympic Committee says athletes cannot stay in Tokyo's Olympic Village once they've completed their competitions as organisers try to make the Games as safe as possible.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published

Nikkei falls from 29-year closing high on virus concerns

 TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated on Wednesday from a more than 29-year closing high notched a day...
WorldNews
Small protest in Tokyo amid hope delayed Olympics will go ahead [Video]

Small protest in Tokyo amid hope delayed Olympics will go ahead

The Tokyo Olympics were scheduled for last summer but put back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Australia, Japan in closer defence ties

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison is talking up Australia's low emissions industries ahead of a meeting in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Rethinking Thanksgiving Plans As Virus Cases Surge [Video]

Many Rethinking Thanksgiving Plans As Virus Cases Surge

Around Sacramento County, shoppers say they are planning on small Thanksgiving celebrations this year.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:21Published
The new Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in Night Blue Driving Video [Video]

The new Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet in Night Blue Driving Video

The Porsche 911 Turbo has been the quintessential high-performance sports car with everyday usability for the past 45 years. Following the market launch of the 911 Turbo S, the next generation 911..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:59Published
COVID-19: 45,576 new cases in India, total infections nearing 90 lakh [Video]

COVID-19: 45,576 new cases in India, total infections nearing 90 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 89.58 lakh mark on November 19. A significant rise in new COVID cases was observed as spike of 45,576 new cases and 585 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Japan’s daily virus cases surge past previous record high

Japan’s daily virus cases surge past previous record high TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s number of reported coronavirus infections hit a record high Thursday, and the prime minister urged maximum caution but stopped short of...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsday

Suga says Japan on maximum alert after surge in coronavirus cases

 Japan is on "maximum alert" after reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday. A day after new daily...
Japan Today Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tokyo reports 534 new coronavirus cases as Japan goes on maximum alert

 Tokyo's new coronavirus cases on Thursday topped 500 for the first time since the pandemic began, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga saying Japan is on "maximum...
Japan Today