Latin Grammys: Moments you might have missed, from J. Balvin to Pitbull's tribute to front-line workers

Friday, 20 November 2020
Despite no live audience, "the Biggest Night in Latin Music" delivered the goods. Here are the memorable moments from the 2020 Latin Grammys.
 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue first responders will be joining 'Mr. 305,' Pitbull at the Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday evening for a special performance honoring front-line COVID-19 health professionals. Katie Johnston reports.

Georgia's vote tally report, NYC schools close, Latin Grammy Awards: 5 things to know Thursday

 New York City public schools cancel in-person classes, Georgia will release a report on its election vote count and more news to start your Thursday.
USATODAY.com

