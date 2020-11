You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gucci Mane Continues To Taunt Jeezy On Instagram Ahead Of Verzuz Battle



Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:50 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Wack 100 Celebrates Gucci Mane + Jeezy Killing Beef For Verzuz Battle Rap executive Wack 100 is 100 percent here for an epic Verzuz battle. The hip-hop heavyweight has stepped forward to co-sign a must-see bout between Gucci Mane...

SOHH 5 days ago