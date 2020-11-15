Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wack 100 Celebrates Gucci Mane + Jeezy Killing Beef For Verzuz Battle

SOHH Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Wack 100 Celebrates Gucci Mane + Jeezy Killing Beef For Verzuz BattleRap executive Wack 100 is 100 percent here for an epic Verzuz battle. The hip-hop heavyweight has stepped forward to co-sign a must-see bout between Gucci Mane and Jeezy. Wack 100 Co-Signs Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy The West Coast manager took to his Instagram page to show his support. Wack also acknowledged Gucci and Jeezy […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Gucci Mane Mocks His Killing of Jeezy's Friend Ahead of Their Verzuz Battle

 Gucci Mane is poking the bear before he meets said bear in a music battle -- openly touting the fact he killed one of Jeezy's friends ahead of their Verzuz...
TMZ.com